CD&V wants to give mayors power to forcibly commit drug addicts

The CD&V party has proposed a new law to give mayors stronger powers to tackle public nuisance in their cities and towns.

The proposed “nuisance law” would let mayors temporarily detain individuals who repeatedly cause disturbances and, with approval from a justice of the peace, place them in care facilities for up to a month.

Party leader Sammy Mahdi revealed the plans on Friday in West Flanders alongside MP Franky Demon and Mayor Kris Declercq.

The party points to a rise in feelings of insecurity among Flemish citizens, now at the highest level in 20 years. The 2024 Security Monitor indicates concerns about crime, lack of police presence, and public disturbances.

Under the proposed law, individuals who frequently disrupt public order, including those dealing with drug addiction, could be detained by local authorities for up to 12 hours. Longer interventions, including a month-long placement in care, would require court approval.

Mahdi emphasised that the law targets vulnerable people, such as those without permanent housing and struggling with addiction or mental health problems, who repeatedly disturb public peace.

He compared the idea to Belgium’s abolished vagrancy law. “That law detained homeless individuals for causing supposed disturbances simply by being in public spaces. Today’s problems include drug addiction. We need to help these individuals structurally, not just hold them in police stations,” he said.

Federal MP Franky Demon highlighted a similar approach in the Netherlands, where mayors can refer individuals to care facilities over severe disturbances. “There, mayors have administrative powers to compel treatment. We need a similar system here, but with proper legal safeguards and judicial oversight,” Demon explained.

CD&V wants the law implemented swiftly. “It’s part of the coalition agreement, so it must take effect within this term. However, we don’t want it delayed until the end of the period. We want immediate action,” Mahdi concluded.

