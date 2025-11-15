US cuts tariffs on fruit, beef, coffee and tea

US President Donald Trump. Credit: AFP

US President Donald Trump has signed a decree reducing or lifting import tariffs on various products, aiming to curb soaring prices.

The adjustments include tariffs on coffee, tea, beef, and exotic fruits, which previously ranged from 10% to 50%. Most of these items are either not produced domestically or are grown in insufficient quantities in the US.

According to CNN, some tariffs will remain in place. For instance, Mexican tomatoes will still face a 17% tariff. This levy, introduced by Trump in July, caused tomato prices to surge almost immediately.

Similarly, other products, such as coffee, have seen significant price hikes in recent months.

