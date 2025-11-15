Belgium's political leaders join Te Deum royal ceremony for the first time

Prince Laurent of Belgium, Princess Astrid of Belgium and Princess Claire of Belgium pictured during the Te Deum mass, on the occasion of the King's Feast, at the Saint Michael and St Gudula Cathedral (Cathedrale Saints Michel et Gudule / Sint-Michiels- en Sint-Goedelekathedraal) in Brussels on Saturday 15 November 2025. Credit: Belga

The Belgian royal family, represented by Princess Astrid, Prince Laurent, and Princess Claire, attended the Te Deum ceremony at the Cathedral of St Michael and St Gudula in Brussels on Saturday morning for King’s Feast.

Prime Minister Bart De Wever and other government members were also present at the annual celebration. They arrived shortly before 10:00, alongside representatives of the diplomatic corps.

The royal family entered the cathedral shortly after. Notably, the cathedral is set to celebrate its 800th anniversary in 2026.

This year marked the first time Prime Minister Bart De Wever participated in the King’s Feast Te Deum. He was seated in the front row alongside Interior Minister Bernard Quintin, Foreign Affairs Minister Maxime Prévot, and Economy Minister David Clarinval. Former Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès was also in attendance.

The Te Deum, which translates to “God, we praise you” in Latin, is held twice annually in Belgium’s Catholic tradition: on 15 November for King’s Feast and on 21 July for the national holiday.

During his homily, Archbishop Luc Terlinden of Mechelen-Brussels highlighted Belgium’s unifying role in Europe. He also stressed the importance of dialogue and connection in addressing global challenges.

King Philippe, Queen Mathilde, and their four children were notably absent, as royal tradition dictates that the King does not participate in celebrations held in his own honour.|

