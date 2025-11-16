Situation in Gaza remains 'hopeless' month after peace deal, says Doctors Without Borders

Residents look at the remains of their homes, destroyed in an Israeli strike, at the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on 18 March 2025. Credit: Belga

Over a month after the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, the humanitarian situation in Gaza remains dire, according to Doctors Without Borders (MSF) on Sunday.

The organisation is calling on Israeli authorities to urgently allow unrestricted humanitarian aid into Gaza. The ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel was signed on 10 October, yet daily violence continues to plague the region. Palestinian authorities have reported hundreds of incidents in the span of a month, with both sides repeatedly blaming one another for violating the truce.

Caroline Seguin, emergency coordinator for MSF in Gaza, described the situation as “desperate,” highlighting how Palestinians are killed or wounded nearly every day by Israeli forces. Many incidents occur near the “yellow line,” the boundary beyond which the Israeli military was meant to withdraw according to the ceasefire. However, this border is often poorly marked, exacerbating tensions.

According to Seguin, Palestinians face life-threatening risks when attempting to return to their homes, while key hospitals are located in areas controlled by Israel, complicating access to vital healthcare services. MSF warns that this severely undermines Palestinians’ ability to receive medical care safely.

The organisation further accused Israeli authorities of restricting the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza. Medical supplies, hygiene products, and spare parts remain scarce, despite the urgent needs of the population. Seguin stressed that this suffering is entirely avoidable, noting that living conditions in Gaza are appalling, with people residing in tents without access to water or electricity as winter approaches.

Doctors Without Borders reiterated its demand for an immediate and substantial increase in unrestricted humanitarian assistance to Gaza.

