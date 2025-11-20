Belgian e-commerce launches free sustainability scan 'Check & Change' for online stores

Belgian delivery centre of e-commerce firm Amazon, Thursday 03 November 2022 in Antwerp. Credit: Belga / Jonas Roosens

The Belgian e-commerce sector is taking a new step toward a greener and more sustainable future with the launch of Check & Change, an online sustainability scan developed by Becom, Comeos, and Unizo.

The tool helps online stores and retailers measure and improve their sustainability efforts.

With Check & Change, the three federations aim to support local entrepreneurs in their transition to more sustainable digital business practices. The scan will be fully available to all Belgian retailers starting 1 January 2026, via the website www.checkchange.be.

The tool assesses online stores in four areas: product, packaging, shipping, and returns. Based on this information, retailers receive a score for their current sustainability level after completing the tool, along with recommendations for concrete improvements.

'The future of commerce'

According to Unizo CEO Bart Buysse, "the scan provides independent entrepreneurs with clear tools to work towards sustainable e-commerce."

Becom director Greet Dekocker emphasised that the sector has already made progress thanks to electrification and better packaging options, but that many entrepreneurs still lack practical knowledge. Comeos CEO Pascal De Greef calls sustainability "the future of commerce" and sees the tool as scientifically substantiated support for online stores.

The scan was developed in collaboration with sustainability experts and sector partners, with support from the Federal Public Service Mobility.

Because e-commerce is a cross-border industry, they also collaborated with the Dutch Thuiswinkel (Home Shop), whose criteria were adapted to the Belgian context.

The consortium of the three federations promises to keep the scan up-to-date in the coming years with new legislation and developments in the sector.

Federal Minister Vanessa Matz (Les Engagés) calls Check & Change "a practical tool that helps retailers make their online stores more sustainable" and that aligns with the ambition to strengthen the quality of Belgian e-commerce.

According to the initiators, Check & Change should help Belgian entrepreneurs become future-proof in a market where sustainable business practices are increasingly important.

