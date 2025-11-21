Three-day strike: Charleroi Airport cancels all flights on Wednesday

The departure hall of Charleroi Airport pictured during a strike. Credit: Belga/ Nicolas Maeterlinck

No flights will from depart or arrive at Charleroi Airport on Wednesday 26 November, due to the three-day national strike organised by Belgium's trade unions.

The airport in Charleroi – officially named Brussels South Charleroi Airport (BSCA) – expects "major disruptions" due to the union action and the lack of staff available to ensure safe operations on Wednesday, it said in a statement on its website.

"The airport will not be able to operate scheduled departures and arrivals," the statement reads. "Passengers scheduled to fly via Charleroi on 26 November will be contacted in the coming days by their airline for a rebooking or refund."

From Monday 24 to Wednesday 26 November, during the three days of strikes, travel to the airport may be difficult; roadblocks and significant disruptions to public transport are to be expected. The airport is warning travellers to take precautions to avoid delays.

"We regret the impact of this national strike on our passengers' travel plans and apologise for any inconvenience caused," they added.

Brussels Airport

On Wednesday 26 November, no flights will depart from Brussels Airport due to the three-day national strike either. Some arriving flights will be cancelled as well.

The national strike on Wednesday will be the last day of a three-day strike. On Monday 24 November, the railways will strike, followed a day later by a strike of all public services in Belgium on Tuesday 25 November. Airport operations are not expected to be disrupted during the first two days of the strike.

An overview of everything we know about the three-day strike hitting Belgium next week can be found here.

