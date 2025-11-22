Man kills partner in Antwerp hotel

Antwerp police car. Credit: Belga

A 46-year-old man from Ranst has been arrested for killing his 53-year-old partner on Friday evening at a hotel on De Keyserlei in Antwerp, near the Central Station.

At around 23:30, the man approached someone on the street and asked them to call the police, claiming he had harmed his partner in the hotel.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the 53-year-old woman critically injured. Emergency services attempted resuscitation, but she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

The man was taken into custody and will be questioned. An investigating judge was summoned to the scene to receive initial reports from forensic experts, a medical examiner, and detectives.

The cause of death remains unclear, according to the public prosecutor. An autopsy planned for the weekend is expected to provide more information.

The suspect is likely to appear before the investigating judge on Saturday, who will decide whether he should remain in custody. The case is being investigated by the local police of Antwerp.

