Bird flu detected again: 28,000 animals culled in Limburg

Avian influenza has been detected on a poultry farm in Kinrooi, Limburg province, resulting in the culling of 28,000 animals, the Federal Food Agency (FAVV) confirmed on Saturday.

This outbreak follows another earlier this week in Dilsen-Stokkem.

A three-kilometre protection zone and a ten-kilometre surveillance zone have been established around the infected farm. The newly designated zones partially overlap with those from Dilsen-Stokkem and extend significantly into the Netherlands.

This marks the first case of avian influenza in Limburg this year. Previous outbreaks occurred in West Flanders, East Flanders, Liège, and Antwerp. In recent weeks, the virus’s spread has intensified, with outbreaks reported at three poultry farms and one hobby holder this autumn. Numerous wild birds have also tested positive for the virus.

Agriculture Minister David Clarinval reinstated the poultry shielding obligation on 23 October.

This measure applies to all professional and registered hobby birdkeepers. The FAVV advises shielding chicken enclosures and aviaries to prevent contact with wild birds. It also warns against touching dead or sick birds, urging people to report findings of deceased birds in nature immediately.

Reports can be made via the toll-free number 0800 99 777, enabling authorities to collect and examine the bird.

