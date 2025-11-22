14 trees planted in Leuven for 'Climate from the Nut' project

©Lander Loeckx

14 nut trees were planted in a community garden in Heverlee, Leuven on Saturday as part of an initiative promoting nuts for their climate benefits.

The planting, organised by Velt and volunteers from the community garden, included walnut, hazel, chestnut, and almond trees. This effort is part of the “Climate from the Nut” project, a collaboration between Velt, Bond Beter Leefmilieu, the province of Flemish Brabant, and municipalities Beersel and Leuven.

Jana Milbou, Velt’s ecological food coordinator, explained the initiative’s focus on nuts as a climate solution. “Nuts are healthy and a source of protein, making them ideal for a shift towards plant-based diets,” Milbou said. Furthermore, nut trees provide annual harvests without requiring soil tillage, reducing carbon loss compared to annual crops. Their deep roots also make them more resilient to drought, as they access deeper groundwater.

Beyond tree planting, the project seeks to engage local communities. “We’re holding workshops on selecting and planting climate-resilient nut trees and shrubs, as well as on using nuts in cooking,” Milbou added.

In Heverlee, the fourteen planted trees are part of a broader effort to introduce around seventy nut trees across Leuven. Lothe Ramakers, alderwoman for neighbourhood and community affairs, noted the importance of public access to the trees: “We’re planting nut trees on public land where everyone can benefit and, hopefully, enjoy the fruits over time. Six of Leuven’s 30 community gardens and several schools are also involved in the project.”

