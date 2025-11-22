Military info session attracts over 680 young people in Ghent

An information session about the military service year at the Kinepolis cinema complex in Ghent attracted over 680 attendees on Saturday.
The first session, held at 9:00, saw 258 participants, and two additional sessions later in the day pushed the total number beyond 680 interested young people. The Ministry of Defence described the turnout as a significant success.
Defence Minister Theo Francken (N-VA) attended the first session to highlight the importance of the military service year. The programme is promoted as a preparatory pathway for young people considering a military career or a civilian role in the security sector.
The military service year offers participants a 12-month engagement with the Belgian armed forces, allowing them to develop skills such as discipline, teamwork, and leadership while gaining insight into defence-related professions.
Further information sessions are planned in Leuven on 23 November, in Bruges on 29 November, and in Neder-over-Heembeek and Hasselt on 7 December.