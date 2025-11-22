City of Antwerp hands out over 3,500 free trees

Avenue du Port near Tour and Taxis in Brussels. Credit: Belga

The city of Antwerp has distributed more than 3,500 free trees to its residents, schools, and businesses.

In April and September, locals were given the opportunity to choose from twenty types of trees that thrive in urban environments. On Saturday, they collected their chosen tree and planted it in their gardens or yards. The initiative aims to emphasise the importance of trees in the city.

To assist residents in selecting the right trees, the city created a "tree guide.". By answering simple questions, participants received tailored recommendations for species best suited to their gardens.

Popular choices this year included the spindle tree, quince, and apple tree, which are ideal for smaller gardens and provide attractive blossoms or edible fruit. Additionally, larger species like the small-leaved lime and common walnut also attracted interest.

The trees were available for collection at four locations in Antwerp, where participants were also given care instructions to help their tree thrive. Trees that were not picked up will be planted in the playgrounds of various local schools.

Karim Bachar, Antwerp’s councillor for the environment, said, “We are working towards a city where every resident is surrounded by greenery and can see at least three trees from their home. This initiative brings us another step closer, and we’ll continue this commitment in the coming years.”

Related News