Bird flu also detected in Namur

The FASFC is advising the public to take protective measures, such as shielding chicken coops from wild birds. Credit: Belga / Virginie Lefour

Avian flu has been detected on a poultry farm in Gembloux, Namur province, affecting 12,000 birds that will now be culled, the federal food agency FAVV has announced.

This follows three recent cases of avian flu in Limburg, including a new outbreak confirmed on Sunday in Pelt. Protection zones covering a radius of three and ten kilometres have been established around the affected areas, with specific measures in place to prevent further spread.

In the past few weeks, several outbreaks have been reported in both farms and wild bird populations. On 23 October, Agriculture Minister David Clarinval reinstated mandatory confinement measures for all poultry. This rule applies to professional poultry farms as well as registered hobby keepers.

The FAVV advises poultry owners to shield their coops and aviaries from wild birds to minimise the risk of contamination. The agency also urges the public not to touch sick or dead birds.

“If you find a dead bird in nature, report it immediately via the toll-free number 0800/99 777,” the FAVV said. “The animal will then be collected and examined.”

Related News