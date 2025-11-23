Thousands demonstrate against gender-based violence in Brussels

Credit: Mirabal Belgium

Around 3,000 to 5,000 people gathered in Brussels on Sunday afternoon to protest against gender-based violence despite unfavourable weather conditions.

The protest, organised by the Mirabal platform, which comprises around a hundred organisations, began at 14:00 in Place Jacob near Brussels’ Palace of Justice.

Protesters marched through the Marolles district and concluded at Place de l’Albertine.

Representatives from several political parties, the unions FGTB and CSC, and organisations including Stop Feminicide participated in the demonstration.

Alie Dirckx, spokesperson for Mirabal, emphasised the ongoing importance of combating gender-based violence. She criticised measures introduced under the government led by Bart De Wever, stating that austerity policies disproportionately affect women.

Employment and unemployment reforms, she argued, would weaken women’s rights and push some into precarious situations. “These are forms of institutional and economic violence against women and gender minorities,” Dirckx added.

