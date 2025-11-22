More than 20% of Flemish teachers to go on strike

an empty classroom due to a strike of the teachers, in Athenee Royal of Hannut, Tuesday 28 January 2025. The education unions are organising a 48-hour strike in all schools in Wallonia and Brussels. The strike is to protest against the planned pension reforms of the ongoing federal government negotiations. BELGA PHOTO ERIC LALMAND

One in five surveyed teachers in Flanders plans to go on strike on Tuesday.

The survey was conducted by teacher Tapp Vlaanderen, an app developed by Artevelde University College, polling 1,263 teachers. It revealed that 19% of respondents intend to strike, while nearly one in ten remains undecided.

The strike is part of a three-day protest organised by trade unions against government policies. Monday will see rail workers striking, Tuesday is reserved for public services including schools, and on Wednesday all sectors are expected to join. The socialist teachers’ union ACOD has called for strikes on both Tuesday and Wednesday, while Christian unions are focused on Tuesday.

Among teachers surveyed, 67% indicated they would continue teaching next week, while 8% were unsure. Just 3% said they would strike for two days, a rarity since 2001 when Flemish teachers last staged multi-day walkouts. Around 3% either felt the question didn’t apply or chose not to answer.

The education unions are protesting changes to pension calculations proposed by the government. Under the plan from the De Wever administration, teacher pensions would be calculated similarly to those of private-sector employees, with a wide transitional period. According to the Jambon cabinet, younger teachers could face pension reductions of up to €500 per month.

Related News