Cell complex Palais de Justice deemed 'problematic'

A view on the Justitiepaleis - Palais de Justice taken on Friday 24 October 2025. Credit : Belga/ Nicolas Maeterlinck

The cell complex of the Brussels Palace of Justice has been deemed “problematic” following an inspection by a labour auditor on Sunday.

The condition of the cell complex has been found to reflect the broader issues affecting the deteriorating judicial building, which has long been criticised by professionals who work there.

A previous action plan was created to address the most serious concerns. However, the auditor stated after the visit that the implementation of the plan should be accelerated and its scope extended.

Key concerns involve the working conditions of police officers in the securing department (DAB), which reportedly “do not comply, in certain respects, with wellbeing regulations.”

Complaints also date back to 2021, when DAB officers highlighted issues such as poor hygiene, a rodent infestation, and water leaks in the facility.

While the inspection raised concerns, the auditor has not yet applied the coercive measures available under the social penal code. Instead, authorities aim to resolve the issues through voluntary cooperation.

Necessary consultations between the relevant institutions are planned for this week to pursue a resolution.

