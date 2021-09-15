Belgium reveals candidate for Eurovision Song Contest next year

On Wednesday morning, the Belgian entry for the Eurovision Song Contest in 2022 was announced on the Francophone radio station Vivacité.
For the next Eurovision Song Contest, the Belgian entry will be Jérémie Makiese (20), the winner of The Voice Belgique 2021. He was selected after an internal selection procedure at the French-speaking public broadcaster RTBF.
Makiese won the 9th edition of The Voice with his rendition of the song ‘Jealous’ by Labyrinth – a performance that left a lasting impression on the Walloon public. While he was selected by the Francophone part of Belgium, there is also a small Flemish part to Makiese: he was born in Antwerp and is bilingual.