   
Belgium reveals candidate for Eurovision Song Contest next year
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 15 September, 2021
Latest News:
Brusol wants to install 1,000 charging stations in...
SNCB launches interactive scavenger hunt game...
‘Slippery slope’: Covid Safe Ticket threatens people’s fundamental...
UN calls for moratorium on facial recognition and...
Abolish face masks in bars and restaurants, Flemish...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 15 September 2021
    Brusol wants to install 1,000 charging stations in Brussels in the coming months
    SNCB launches interactive scavenger hunt game
    ‘Slippery slope’: Covid Safe Ticket threatens people’s fundamental rights, says Unia
    UN calls for moratorium on facial recognition and other AI systems
    Abolish face masks in bars and restaurants, Flemish hospitality sector says
    Ghent University seeks volunteers for its spider-hunt
    Antwerp looks to ban hazing ‘ritual of humiliation’
    Belgian prison system informed of extremists on staff
    Belgium reveals candidate for Eurovision Song Contest next year
    Greenpeace turns 50 but looks to the future
    Christian Democrats request sign language interpreters in Brussels Parliament
    New anti-LGBTQ stickers found in Antwerp, police launch investigation
    No clues in Brussels care home murder case
    Belgium in Brief: What Did You Buy In 2020?
    European Commission President: “I see a strong soul in everything that we do”
    Company behind pollution scandal given over €5 million in government subsidies
    Future of Auto Salon hangs in the balance
    Red Cross to distribute direct payments to flood victims
    More booze, fewer bras: what we spent money on in 2020
    First anniversary of Abraham Accords between Israel and Arab countries: Achievements and unfinished business
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium reveals candidate for Eurovision Song Contest next year

    Wednesday, 15 September 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Belga

    On Wednesday morning, the Belgian entry for the Eurovision Song Contest in 2022 was announced on the Francophone radio station Vivacité.

    For the next Eurovision Song Contest, the Belgian entry will be Jérémie Makiese (20), the winner of The Voice Belgique 2021. He was selected after an internal selection procedure at the French-speaking public broadcaster RTBF.

    Makiese won the 9th edition of The Voice with his rendition of the song ‘Jealous’ by Labyrinth – a performance that left a lasting impression on the Walloon public. While he was selected by the Francophone part of Belgium, there is also a small Flemish part to Makiese: he was born in Antwerp and is bilingual.

    Related News:

     

    This year, the Belgian entry, Hooverphonic, finished in 19th place mong the 26 competitors, with the song “The wrong place.” The Italian rock band Måneskin won the first prize, meaning the competition will be held in Italy next year.

    Which song Makiese will perform is not yet known.

    In May 2022, the Eurovision Song Contest can be followed in its entirety on VRT television and all its radio networks.