Over 700 soldiers to participate in Ardennes' training exercise

Credit: Belga/ Hatim Kaghat

The reconnaissance unit of the Belgian Army is hosting an international training exercise in the Ardennes until 5 December.

The event involves over 700 soldiers and 200 vehicles from six different countries.

This year, German and Czech units have joined those from Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands, which have participated since 2024.

Belgian Army support units are also taking part.

According to Defence, the exercise aims to refine tactical procedures, train logistical skills, and foster knowledge exchange to enhance interoperability between allies.

The participating units are being trained for operations under NATO and the European Union.

