Ukraine to begin consultations with US on peace agreement

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy. Credit: Belga / AFP

Ukraine will soon hold talks in Switzerland with the United States to discuss Donald Trump’s plan to end the war with Russia, a senior Ukrainian official announced on Saturday.

In the coming days, consultations will begin between senior Ukrainian and American officials to explore possible parameters for a future peace agreement, confirmed Rustem Umerov, head of Ukraine’s Security Council, in a statement on Facebook.

Umerov stated that Ukraine approaches these consultations with a clear understanding of its national interests, describing the talks as another phase in the ongoing dialogue that aims to align perspectives on the next steps.

On Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree forming a delegation tasked with taking part in negotiations with the United States, other international partners, and Russian representatives.

Leading the delegation will be Zelenskyy’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, and its members will include Umerov, the heads of Ukraine’s security and intelligence services, and the chief of general staff, making it largely military in composition.

On Friday, Zelenskyy rejected Washington’s plan for ending nearly four years of Russian invasion, expressing concern over the proposal and promising to suggest alternative solutions to the US government.

The plan has raised alarm in Kyiv, as it incorporates several major demands put forward by Russia, including territorial concessions by Ukraine and a reduction in the size of its armed forces.

However, it also promises Western security guarantees for Ukraine as part of the agreement. Both Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin have urged Zelenskyy to accept the proposed plan.

Related News