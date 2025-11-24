Flemish centre launches workplace suicide prevention toolbox

A sign with the 1813 suicide prevention lifeline information. Credit: Belga / Yorick Jansens

A new suicide prevention toolbox has been launched to raise awareness and provide support for suicide prevention among employers and employees.

The toolbox was introduced on Monday by the Flemish Expertise Centre for Suicide Prevention (VLESP) and IDEWE, a Belgian external service for workplace prevention and protection.

The workplace is a key environment for making a difference in suicide prevention because it is one of the few places where people interact daily, according to VLESP's Professor Gwendolyn Portzky. This daily contact can serve as a protective factor for employees struggling with mental health issues.

However, the workplace also faces significant challenges that make suicide prevention necessary, with statistics from the Suicide Helpline revealing that factors such as high workloads, job insecurity, and bullying can contribute to mental health problems and suicidal thoughts.

Lauren Blockmans, project manager at IDEWE, stated that the toolbox aims to help organisations recognise warning signs and respond appropriately.

The package includes various resources such as online reflection tools, case studies, awareness documents, and training materials to facilitate discussions about mental well-being within organisations.

The toolbox also provides a step-by-step guide to integrating suicide prevention into workplace wellness policies, enabling colleagues to detect early signs of mental health struggles among peers.

The project has been tested and refined by employers, HR professionals, trusted personnel, and other key figures across different sectors.

Flemish Ministers Caroline Gennez (CD&V) for Welfare and Zuhal Demir (N-VA) for Employment emphasised that employers play a crucial role in supporting their workers’ well-being, and this toolbox can help them fulfil that responsibility.

The initiative is part of broader suicide prevention efforts in Flanders.

Anyone having suicidal thoughts can contact the Suicide Prevention Centre hotline at 0800/32/123. The service is anonymous, free and available 24/7. More information can be found here.

The English mental health support (CHS) Helpline can be reached at 0264/84/014. The French-speaking Un pass dans l'impasse helpline can be reached at 0817/77/150. In Flanders, the helpline 1813 can be reached 24/7.

