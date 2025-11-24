Suspects of foiled child abduction in Belgium released

A police officer with a gun. Credit: Belga / Dirk Waem

The police arrested four Portuguese suspects in connection with a foiled child abduction in Riemst, Limburg, on Saturday, as confirmed by the Limburg Public Prosecutor's office on Monday.

The four suspects were taken in for questioning but were subsequently released. The incident may have been related to a divorce, custody rights and visitation arrangements.

Witnesses saw many police officers arrive at a pharmacy on Saturday, where they focused their attention on a car with four occupants. The car was intercepted and the four occupants were ordered to get out. They were then handcuffed and taken away by the police.

Presumably, the father and some accomplices wanted to take his child, who was staying with the mother in Riemst, to Portugal.

The officers involved were from the Bilzen-Hoeselt-Riemst, Haspengouw and Voeren police zones.

