Federal Government accounts to be transferred to BNP Paribas Fortis

BNP Paribas Fortis bank in Brussels. Credit: Belga / Thierry Roge

From mid-December, Federal Government accounts in Belgium will be transferred from Bpost to BNP Paribas Fortis.

The change will primarily affect international payments. On 12 December 2025, it is advised not to make transactions to federal accounts, such as paying fines, according to the Ministry of Finance.

BNP Paribas Fortis won the public contract to manage these accounts, but the account numbers themselves will remain unchanged.

Federal accounts can still be recognised by their distinctive digits: 6, 7, and 9 in the fifth, sixth, and seventh positions (BEXX 679X XXXX XXXX).

The accounts’ BIC code will switch to GEBABEBB, which is BNP Paribas Fortis’s identifier.

For international payments, businesses using accounting software that auto-fills BIC codes are encouraged to update their systems promptly.

The transfer will occur over the weekend of 13 and 14 December, and Bpost will close federal accounts on 12 December.

To avoid failed transactions, citizens are advised to refrain from making any transfers to federal accounts on that day.

During the transfer weekend, post offices will not handle transactions related to federal accounts, such as pension payments, fine settlements, or deposits.

Payments via postal money orders will also stop, with an alternative procedure still being developed.

