Bird flu detected on farms in Dutch provinces of Limburg

Bir flu has been detected at three poultry farms in the Dutch provinces of Limburg and Overijssel, the Netherlands Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) announced on Wednesday morning.

In Limburg, the affected farms are located in Tienray and Helden, housing 185,000 and 85,000 animals respectively. The farm in Bornerbroek, Overijssel, is smaller, with 18,000 chickens.

All three farms will be cleared to prevent further spread of the disease. Within a 10-kilometre radius around the affected sites, the transportation of poultry and eggs is prohibited.

Cases of bird flu have re-emerged in the Netherlands since October. A nationwide confinement order for poultry has been in place since 16 October.

Belgium has also reported several recent outbreaks, introducing its own confinement measures on 23 October.

