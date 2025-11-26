Belgium wants to recover €500 million from dormant accounts

Brussels spent €7.8 billion in 2024, against revenues of just €6.3 billion. At the current spending rate, the debt is projected to reach €16 billion by the end of 2025, with a debt-to-revenue ratio of 250%. Credit: Belga

The Belgian Government plans to recover nearly €500 million from dormant accounts by 2026, with shorter claim deadlines for account holders, according to De Tijd.

The Federal Government aims to shorten the time frame during which citizens can claim these funds, allowing inactive accounts to contribute to the budget.

Officials intend to recover €474 million in 2024 from the Deposits and Consignments Fund (CDC).

Finance Minister Jan Jambon (N-VA) is proposing to cut the claim period to ten years for accounts with missing beneficiaries and five years for inactive accounts.

Since 2008, banks have been required by law to transfer dormant funds to the CDC.

Currently, €815 million is held by the CDC, spread across 674,961 accounts and contracts.

