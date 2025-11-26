Police seal off two businesses in Brussels city centre

Credit: Belga

Two hospitality establishments in Brussels city centre were sealed by authorities on Saturday following a police operation, according to police statements on Wednesday.

The closures were ordered after consultation with the labour auditor’s office and the Brussels Public Prosecutor’s Office.

In one of the establishments, officers discovered eight undeclared workers, prompting immediate judicial sealing after approval from the relevant authorities. A second business on the same street was similarly sealed.

During the operation, police detained two individuals found in possession of illegal drugs in one of the establishments.

A third person was carrying a significant amount of cash and a phone containing multiple images of drugs and stolen vehicles.

Two of the three individuals were handed over to the public prosecutor’s office following interrogation.

One suspect was summoned for an expedited trial, while another was brought before an investigating judge and placed under arrest for charges including drug trafficking, money laundering, and handling stolen goods.

Additionally, police issued numerous fines during the operation, including those related to possession of banned medicines, counterfeit products, and prohibited weapons.

A street musician performing without authorisation was also given a municipal administrative penalty, authorities confirmed.

