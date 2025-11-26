Brussels sports community sounds alarm over regional funding freeze

Runners pass by the Royal Palace during the 45th edition of the Brussels' 20km run, Sunday 25 May 2025 in Brussels. Credit: Belga

Sports clubs in Brussels are facing financial difficulties following the suspension of regional subsidies from the Dynamic.brussels programme due to the absence of a regional government.

The issue was highlighted Wednesday at a press conference at the Fallon Stadium, organised by Woluwe-Saint-Lambert’s sports councillor, Eric Bott.

He warned that urgent action is needed, saying: "a decision must be made by the end of December."

Some clubs face losses up to €100,000, according to Bott. These subsidies were already included in their budgets, and the suspension could threaten their survival.

He suggested interim measures, such as provisional monthly instalments, to prevent bankruptcies. Infrastructure projects have also come to a halt because of uncertainty around regional funding and contributions from Beliris.

This concern is not limited to Woluwe-Saint-Lambert, as nearly 300 clubs across the Brussels Region are affected, Bott noted. Non-Woluwe clubs joined the press conference, including the Brussels Basketball club.

Its general director, Serge Crèvecoeur, shared that they had budgeted for subsidies based on positive responses to their project submissions.

"We expected €150,000 this season and €170,000 for the 2024-25 season. If we receive nothing, I don’t know what we’ll do," he warned, adding, "I can’t imagine policymakers abandoning the sports sector."

Dynamic.brussels, established in 2006, supports clubs focused on youth training and promotes Brussels through sports initiatives.

