Bright Brussels to light up capital's historic district for 10th edition

Illustration shows the Bright Brussels - Festival of Light, Thursday 28 October 2021. Credit: Belga

The 10th edition of Bright Brussels will illuminate the city’s historic district from 12 to 15 February.

The festival will feature immersive and poetic art installations alongside culinary events, according to Visit Brussels.

Prominent locations such as the Parc de Bruxelles, Mont des Arts, Place Royale, the Museum of Musical Instruments, and La Monnaie will host vibrant light displays as part of the festival.

This year, the event introduces a culinary programme, bringing together local producers and Brussels-based chefs in a specially dedicated village.

Family-friendly activities, including entertainment tailored to children, are also planned.

Last year, the light festival attracted 450,000 visitors.

