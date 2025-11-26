Wednesday 26 November 2025
The Brussels Times Magazine

Bright Brussels to light up capital's historic district for 10th edition

Wednesday 26 November 2025
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Bright Brussels to light up capital's historic district for 10th edition
Illustration shows the Bright Brussels - Festival of Light, Thursday 28 October 2021. Credit: Belga

The 10th edition of Bright Brussels will illuminate the city’s historic district from 12 to 15 February.

The festival will feature immersive and poetic art installations alongside culinary events, according to Visit Brussels.

Prominent locations such as the Parc de Bruxelles, Mont des Arts, Place Royale, the Museum of Musical Instruments, and La Monnaie will host vibrant light displays as part of the festival.

This year, the event introduces a culinary programme, bringing together local producers and Brussels-based chefs in a specially dedicated village.

Family-friendly activities, including entertainment tailored to children, are also planned.

Last year, the light festival attracted 450,000 visitors.

Related News

Copyright © 2025 The Brussels Times. All Rights Reserved.