The Christmas markets you shouldn't miss this festive season

With Christmas just weeks away, what better way to prepare for the festive season than to sip on some steaming mulled wine or hot chocolate at one of Belgium's many famous Christmas markets?

The Brussels Times has done its (Christmas) market research and prepared a list of some of the best in Belgium this year, with a few extras for those who want to venture further afield.

Big names

Brussels

It wouldn't be Christmas without the Belgian capital's market. Heralded as the best Christmas market in the world in 2022, Winter Wonders ('Plaisirs d'Hiver'/'Winterpret') officially opens in Brussels on Friday 28 November, transforming several squares into cosy Christmas villages.

Winter Wonders has something for everyone: the beloved Ferris wheel, the Grand Place and its Christmas tree (which arrived on Thursday), light shows, and a life-size nativity scene. Not enough? Then head to Place De Brouckère's ice rinks or Sainte Catherine's wooden chalets for mulled wine and tartiflette.

Open from 28 November to 1 January, every day from 12:00 to 22:00. Find more information here.

Bruges

For six weeks each year, the romantic, medieval city of Bruges embodies Christmas spirit with its Winter Glow ('Wintergloed') festival, offering visitors the chance to experience it at its most beautiful.

The heart of the action is at the Grote Markt, where charming wooden chalets sell unique gifts and hand-blown glass ornaments, as well as hot chocolate, mulled wine, Belgian beers, local jenever gin, yule logs, crêpes and waffles.

With a light experience trail, ice skating, a cosy winter bar, and two markets, Bruges is the perfect day out for all the family.

Open from 21 November to 4 January. Find more information here.

Charleroi

Once dubbed the ugliest city in the world, the city is being revitalised for the future, and its smaller-scale Christmas market is the perfect opportunity to visit. While there is the usual assortment of stalls selling mulled wine, champagne, waffles, crêpes, oysters, and hand-crafted gifts, there will also be a central chalet with a bar area and traditional winter restaurant.

The festive village is spread across two squares: Place de la Digue, with artisan huts and food, and Place Verte, with a covered ice rink and ice museum.

Open from 21 November to 4 January. Find more information here.

Lesser-known locations

Annevoie

Get away from city life and head to the beautiful province of Namur, where a market awaits in the spectacular gardens of Annevoie. This year, there will be over 50 exhibitors to welcome visitors with food, crafts, wellness products and more.

The gardens will be lit up for the occasion, as will the water jets. On Saturday and Sunday evening, there will be a hunting horn concert. And for the first time, children can meet Saint Nicholas!

Open from 28 November to 30 November. Entrance is €7 for adults and children under 12 go free. Find more information here.

Floreffe Abbey

In the enchanting setting of Floreffe, the cosy Christmas market 'Le Temps des Cadeaux' ('Gift Season' in English) has been held throughout December since 1983. Everything takes place inside the abbey, making it an ideal outing even when the weather is rainy.

Local artisans will showcase handmade pottery, personalised decor, custom-made pieces, original illustrations and textile creations, jewellery, and much more. As you wander around, stop for a hot drink or a tasty treat and soak up the friendly and welcoming atmosphere. With only a few dozen vendors, the market allows you to explore at your leisure.

Open from 21 November to 26 December (weekends only). Find more information here.

Durbuy

Nicknamed the "smallest city in the world", Durbuy is close to the point where three Belgian Provinces (Luxembourg, Liège and Namur) meet, at the edge of the Ardennes, on the River Ourthe.

Durbuy's Christmas market is held on Place aux Foires, the town's main square, and in the adjacent Roi Baudouin Park. At the heart of the Christmas market, there is also a giant indoor ice skating rink.

Open from 21 November to 4 January (weekends only). Find more information here.

Further afield

If you have exhausted all the Christmas markets in Belgium, why not hop across the border to Belgium's neighbouring, world-renowned festive villages? We recommend Aachen and Cologne (Germany) and Lille (France), but the bustling capitals of Paris and London are also just a train or bus ride away.

Aachen

Just past Liège is the small German town of Aachen (confusingly, Aix-la-Chapelle in French, Aken in Dutch, and Aquisgrán in Spanish!), which boasts an exceptional annual market and a great day trip from Belgium.

Then head to the main square next to the cathedral, where the delicious scent of Aachener Printen (a local delicacy, somewhat similar to gingerbread), cinnamon stars, marzipan, and roasted chestnuts lingers in the air.

In this year's 52nd edition, there will be over 120 vendors offering Christmas decorations, candles, festive music and artisan crafts. The stunning interior of the cathedral is also worth a look.

Open from 21 November to 23 December. Find more information here.

Cologne

Less than a 40-minute train ride away from Aachen is the 2,000-year-old city and landmark of Gothic architecture, Cologne.

Illuminated with festive lighting and home to several markets and other activities, Christmas in Cologne is not one to miss. The Glühwein, Kartoffelpuffer and Bratwurst are unbeatable at these authentic markets.

Stalls offer a variety of handcrafted gifts, festive delicacies and traditional Christmas decorations. Adults can shop to their hearts' content while children enjoy the carousels and huge ice skating rinks and experience the Christmas season in all its glory.

Open from 23 November to 23 December. Find more information here.

Lille

Sitting on the French border, Lille's Christmas market provides another picturesque day trip. The twinkling market on Place Rihour in the heart of Lille has 90 chalets offering artisan gifts and beautiful Christmas decorations.

Wander through the frosty cobbled streets filled with the enticing aromas of roasted chestnuts and pungent French cheese, and admire the colourful 17th-century Flemish façades.

There are also various workshops and concerts, depending on the day. Visitors can also get a bird's-eye view of the giant Christmas tree from the top of the Ferris wheel. Don't leave without tasting the famous filled waffles (gaufres fourrées) at Meert.

Open from 19 November to 30 December. Find more information here.

