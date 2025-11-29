Definitely maybe an Oasis European tour?

Will European fans get an Oasis tour in 2026?Credit: Big Brother Recordings.

Britpop legends Oasis concluded their record-breaking reunion world tour last weekend. With Dublin having been the only EU date, fans are now hopeful that a European tour is next.

After a dramatic mid-tour break-up in 2009, Gallagher brothers Noel and Liam patched up their differences to reunite for a stadium tour which began in Cardiff, Wales on 4 July.

The sold-out tour also visited Manchester, London, Edinburgh, as well as shows in North and South America, Australia, Japan and South Korea.

The tour’s ticket sales attracted controversy when the UK watchdog found that operator Ticketmaster had "misled fans" in its dynamic pricing system, with tickets advertised at £135 going up to nearly £400 due to "demand".

Fans of the band were defrauded of more than £2 million through social media scams, primarily on Facebook, according to UK banks Lloyds Bank.

Historic tour ends

Despite this, the Mancunian band triumphantly performed the final gig of their 41-date world tour in Sao Paulo, Brazil last weekend.

"And so it came to pass," Oasis’s statement said on Instagram. "The most damaging pop cultural force in recent British history found its way into the hearts and minds of a new generation."

"From Gallagher Hill to the River Plate, from Croke Park on the banks of the Royal Canal to the City Of Angels, the love, joy, tears and euphoria will never be forgotten." They concluded: "There will now be a pause for a period of reflection."

Hopes for 2026?

European fans who missed out on tickets for the reunion tour will be anxiously waiting for news of more dates.

Online rumours of new dates for 2026, including Knebworth Park, have been circulating, as has a European tour is on the cards.

They will be given some hope by lead singer Liam Gallagher’s recent social media outings. Usually, these can be taken with a pinch of salt due to his heavily ironic and often humorous replies to fans.

Yet, when asked, "What do you want for Christmas?" Liam responded bluntly: “A European tour”.

Another fan asks with "Are you allowed to say this?" to which Liam replies: "I’m allowed to dream just like you,” adding "I’m mad for Oasis touring Europe, it’ll be biblical" and "Europe is my favourite country".

It was reported last summer that Rome’s Councillor for Major Events had claimed that "negotiations" were underway to bring the band to Rome in summer 2026, but nothing more has been heard since.

Yet, while this may give fans hope, it is unclear how soon a European tour will come, although given the band’s popularity on this continent, it will happen, but fans may need to wait another year.

According to internal sources cited by the Independent, the band plans to take a year out from live shows, as the siblings and their respective teams and families "all need a break".

Another complication for the British band’s European tour is, of course, Brexit. Sir Elton John has been among the artists complaining of the bureaucratic "nightmare" which touring Europe has become for UK artists.

Last summer, the Independent also reported in July that new figures showed that the number of British acts on the bill in some of Europe’s biggest festivals had plummeted.

Furthermore, almost half of UK musicians (47%) say they have had less work in the Europe since the country’s exit from the bloc, while more than a quarter (28%) have had no work in the EU at all.

Brussels or no Brussels?

Whether the band would stop in Brussels or Belgium is another question. The city has the King Baudouin Stadium as the only available option, which has recently hosted the likes of Beyoncé and is set to welcome Puerto Rican Bad Bunny next summer.

Further afield, there is the Werchter Park in Flanders, the site which hosts Belgium's iconic Rock Werchter festival, but also individual gigs such as Bruce Springsteen in 2024.

Online rumours have suggested Rome, Amsterdam, Paris, Hamburg, Madrid and somewhere in Portugal – but for now, this remains pure speculation.

Either way, the band have ruled out releasing any new music, so if the European tour finally happens, fans will have to make do with the classics.

Related News