Aldi recalls fish fillets over listeria concerns

Supermarket chain Aldi is removing smoked trout fillets from the Golden Seafood brand produced by Laschinger from its shelves. The fish may be contaminated with listeria.

The trout fillets are packaged in 125-gram portions and the packaging includes the batch number 4254431 and the best-before date 30/11/2025. They were sold in Aldi shops between 7 and 28 November.

Anyone who bought the fish in question is asked not to eat it. Customers can return the product and receive a full refund.

Listeria monocytogenes is a bacterium that is mainly transmitted to humans through food and can cause listeriosis. Symptoms can range from mild stomach and intestinal complaints to more serious symptoms. In rare cases, listeriosis can also be fatal.

Possible symptoms include fever, headache, nausea, diarrhoea and muscle pain. Pregnant women, people with compromised immune systems and the elderly are particularly vulnerable to serious infections.

In some cases, it takes weeks for symptoms to appear.

