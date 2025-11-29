Greece declares state of emergency around its capital and two islands

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga

Greece has declared a state of emergency for the region around Athens and two Aegean islands due to a worsening water shortage. The decision applies to Greater Athens as well as the islands of Patmos and Leros in the Dodecanese, the Ministry of Environment said on Friday evening.

A government source stated that the measure prioritises critical water infrastructure projects, although no restrictions on water usage have been introduced for now. Athens’ water and sewer company EYDAP reported a 25% decrease in annual rainfall, a 15% increase in evaporation, and a 6% rise in consumption since 2022.

Speaking on Skai TV, Environment and Energy Minister Stavros Papastavrou said the water reserves of Greater Athens stand at around 400 million cubic metres, compared to an annual usage of 250 million cubic metres.

He warned that postponing difficult decisions is no longer an option and emphasised the importance of careful planning in areas where tourism significantly increases water consumption to avoid unmanageable shortages in summer.

Ministry sources compared the current drought to the severe crisis that occurred between 1988 and 1994. The government had already announced a plan last month to invest €2.5 billion in water infrastructure over the next decade.

