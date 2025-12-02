Finance Minister examines if capital gains tax from 1 January is still feasible

Vice-prime minister and Minister of Finance, Combating Tax Fraud, Pensions, National Lottery and Cultural Institutions Jan Jambon and Prime Minister Bart De Wever pictured during a plenary session of the Chamber at the federal parliament, in Brussels, Thursday 27 November 2025. Credit: Belga / Dirk Waem

Belgian Finance Minister Jan Jambon is examining whether it is legally feasible to implement the capital gains tax from 1 January, as initially planned.

Jambon’s spokesperson told De Tijd that the intention remains to make the tax effective from January, but legal certainty must be guaranteed.

"What is the point of enforcing something if it isn’t legally secure? We are now reviewing the legal framework," the spokesperson stated.

A final decision on the timing has not yet been made, the spokesperson added.

Initially, parliament was set to vote on legislation enabling the tax before 31 December. However, prolonged budget discussions have delayed this deadline.

Despite this, the De Wever government decided last week to introduce the tax retroactively, aiming to make it effective from New Year.

Banks have raised concerns over possible chaos if the tax is implemented without parliament passing the necessary legislation.

Febelfin, the banking federation, warned that deducting the tax at the source would be legally impractical in such a scenario.

