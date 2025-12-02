Tuesday to be grey with a bit of light rain

The Ring Road near Porte de Namur metro station in Brussels. Photo by Helen Lyons/The Brussels Times

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy across Belgium, with occasional light rain expected in the eastern and western regions, while the southeast faces possible rainfall throughout the day.

By late afternoon, the northwest may see some clearer intervals. Temperatures will reach 3-4°C in the High Ardennes and up to 10°C in western parts of the country, according to the Belgium's Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

Wednesday is set to begin cloudy in most areas, with mist likely in the Ardennes.

Some brightness is possible in western areas during the afternoon, but in the east, grey skies will persist with light drizzle possible in the higher parts of Belgium. Temperatures will range between 4°C and 8°C.

On Thursday, the weather will remain heavily overcast across most regions. Clearer skies may develop toward the northeast, but by late afternoon light rain is expected in coastal areas and from France.

In the High Fens, the precipitation may take on a wintry character. Highs will vary between 2°C and 8°C, with moderate winds that may become fairly strong near the sea.

Friday will again see cloudy skies once morning fog has cleared. The weather is expected to stay mostly dry, with only isolated drizzle in some places. Temperatures will remain between 3°C and 8°C.

