Belgium to audit football broadcaster DAZN after rights row

DAZN cameraman is seen before a soccer match between Royale Union Saint-Gilloise and Club Brugge KV, Sunday 20 July 2025 in Brussels. Credit: Belga/Virginie Lefour

Belgium's federal ministers of economy and consumer protection have instructed an investigation into potential unfair trade practices by the streaming service DAZN, which holds the rights to show Belgian football.

The ministers want to ensure DAZN’s customer communications comply with consumer protection laws.

These laws require companies to provide clear, accurate, and complete information about consumers’ rights and prohibit misleading practices.

The Economic Inspection will also assess whether DAZN’s contract terms, particularly regarding subscription cancellations, contain unfair clauses.

Contracts must not create imbalanced rights and obligations that disadvantage consumers.

This follows a message DAZN sent to customers last Friday regarding football broadcasts for the rest of the season.

The broadcasts had been uncertain after DAZN claimed the rights contract had been terminated.

The company stated that if Pro League content becomes unavailable before the season ends, customers will be offered an alternative product at a lower price or will be allowed to cancel their subscription immediately.

The ministers aim to determine whether DAZN’s communication was misleading.

