Bol takes sex dolls offline after reports of child-like model sales

Online retailer Bol.com has temporarily removed its entire category of sex dolls from its website, following reports by Dutch broadcaster RTL, according to Belga News Agency.

RTL reported that until Tuesday, child-like sex dolls were being sold through the online retailer.

The report cites a court case in which a 38-year-old man was sentenced to prison last November for possession of two of these dolls, in addition to possession of child pornography.

According to the defendant's solicitor, the sex dolls were purchased from Bol.com.

Bol says that they have a strict policy regarding the sex dolls category, which includes requirements for physical characteristics.

"Although we do not know whether the dolls mentioned in the court case reported by RTL were actually purchased through one of our sales partners, the ruling in this case has prompted Bol to temporarily remove the entire sex doll category from its website and conduct a thorough investigation," said the company's spokesperson.

Just last month, online retailer Shein halted global sales of sex dolls after controversy arose in France over the sale of sex dolls with childlike appearances, VRT reports.

All advertisements and images related to sex dolls were removed from the website, as was the "adult products" category.

In November, the Swedish children's rights organisation ChildX filed a complaint against the American online retailer Amazon, which allegedly sold similar sex dolls.

