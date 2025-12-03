Murder investigation launched after woman, 29, found dead in Antwerp

An illustration of a police car at the scene of a shooting incident in Antwerp. Credit: Belga

A 29-year-old woman was found dead on Tuesday evening in her flat in Antwerp, the city's public prosecutor's office said on Wednesday. The victim was killed violently.

Her 42-year-old ex-partner was hospitalised with serious injuries. Since August, he had been subject to a restraining order prohibiting him from contacting the victim following previous incidents of domestic violence.

The police were called on Tuesday evening shortly before 11 p.m. Inspectors discovered the victim's body in the flat, located on Hoogstraat in the city centre.

Her ex-partner had several stab wounds and was resuscitated at the scene. Paramedics then transported him to hospital in critical condition.

An investigating judge has been appointed to investigate the incident, which has been classified as murder. A raid took place during the night, involving the investigating judge, the Public Prosecutor's Office, the laboratory, the forensic doctor and investigators.

"The investigation into the exact circumstances is ongoing. The man, who has been arrested, cannot be questioned at this time," said the Antwerp Public Prosecutor's Office.

The victim's ex-partner had been subject to a restraining order since August.

According to the public prosecutor's office, the investigating judge had arrested him on 11 August for rape and assault. The incident took place at their home in Wilrijk.

"During his first appearance before the court, he remained in custody under electronic surveillance, then during his second appearance on 12 September, this measure was converted to conditional release. Since the incident in August, the man had been under an absolute ban on contacting his ex-partner," the Public Prosecutor's Office said.

