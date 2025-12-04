Dutch-speaking Belgian newspaper launches French-language version

Credit: Belga/Jonas Hamers

The Belgian Dutch language newspaper De Standaard is expanding its service and is now available in French.

The announcement was made in its Thursday edition, with the editorial team explaining the move as a way to make the publication accessible to all Belgians for journalistic and democratic reasons.

Editor-in-chief Karel Verhoeven stated that the initiative, named De Standaard en français, involves curating the most relevant articles from the daily paper into an innovative digital publication.

Readers in Brussels and Wallonia can access these articles on the website, while subscribers also have the option to receive them via email.

This is a rare move, as media in Belgium is usually divided by language region, with only Flemish public media VRT offering a limited output in French.

