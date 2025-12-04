Belgium's Pro League and broadcaster to hold emergency arbitration

DAZN logo pictured at the start of a soccer match between RSC Anderlecht and KAA Gent, Tuesday 23 September 2025, in Anderlecht. Credit: Belga / Bruno Fahy

The Pro League and DAZN are heading to emergency arbitration on 22 December over a dispute regarding the termination of their broadcasting contract.

The Pro League, responsible for professional football in Belgium, has turned to CEPANI, a specialised arbitration body, to demand that DAZN continues to produce, distribute, and pay as outlined in their agreement for broadcasting the Jupiler Pro League (first division) and Challenger Pro League (second division).

On 25 November, DAZN announced it could no longer uphold its contract due to the lack of agreements with telecom operators such as Proximus and Telenet.

While the broadcaster pledged to continue production and broadcasting until the end of the season, it failed to pay its November fee to the Pro League.

Emergency arbitration can only impose temporary measures, which will be enforced until the conclusion of the regular arbitration process, potentially lasting up to a year.

DAZN secured the Belgian football broadcasting rights for the 2025–2030 period in December 2024, agreeing to pay €84.2 million per season.

Related News