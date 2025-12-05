Bpost resumes parcel deliveries to the US

Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

Customers will once again be able to send parcels to the United States via Bpost from Monday, the Belgian postal company announced on Friday.

Bpost suspended parcel deliveries to the US at the end of August due to uncertainty about new American rules for international shipments. Other postal companies took similar measures.

Now, a solution has been found. Bpost has introduced a new procedure that complies with the changed US customs requirements, according to the company.

Customers pay the shipping costs for the parcel and the applicable import duties, plus a processing fee. Parcels marked as gifts – from a private individual to a private individual – with a value of less than $100 are exempt from import duties. Only a fixed processing fee of $2 applies.

