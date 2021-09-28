   
More than 700 Covid-19 patients in hospital
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 28 September, 2021
Latest News:
More than 700 Covid-19 patients in hospital...
Last measures can be lifted if Brussels vaccinates...
Job offer banning the wearing of headscarves suspended...
Empty shelves: Carrefour Belgium confirms supply difficulties...
Still no reform: A summer of broken promises...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 28 September 2021
    More than 700 Covid-19 patients in hospital
    Last measures can be lifted if Brussels vaccinates quickly, says Jambon
    Job offer banning the wearing of headscarves suspended in Brussels
    Empty shelves: Carrefour Belgium confirms supply difficulties
    Still no reform: A summer of broken promises for Uber drivers
    Cycling World Championships: A Flemish thriller but Belgium disappointed
    Brussels to implement Covid Safe Ticket ‘by 15 October at the latest’
    Children ‘disproportionately affected’ by climate change
    Government looks to fix ‘increased tension’ between youth and police
    Belgian minister condemns the spread of ‘American wokeness’
    Dispute over license plates derails EU-facilitated dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia
    Belgium has 4th most Michelin-starred restaurants per person in the world
    Uber to suspend its app in protest over lack of taxi reform
    Brussels expansion of Covid Safe Ticket could be delayed
    Belgium in Brief: Brussels’ Uber Issues
    Buying first property will be cheaper in Flanders, but second more expensive
    Belgian police seize 500kg of cocaine on ship in Ghent port
    Former mansion of Émile Bockstael will be protected as Brussels heritage
    UK petrol shortages blamed on ‘panic buying’
    Animal testing in Brussels dropped by one-third in five years
    View more
    Share article:

    More than 700 Covid-19 patients in hospital

    Tuesday, 28 September 2021

    Credit: Belga

    The number of people currently in hospital as a result of the coronavirus has exceeded 700, whilst the number of deaths due to Covid-19 has once again increased.

    Between 21 and 27 September, on average, 50.6 patients suffering from Covid-19 were admitted to hospitals per day, a 15% decrease since the previous week, according to the latest figures from the Sciensano Public Health Institute on Tuesday morning.

    However, on Monday, a total of 703 people were in hospitals due to an infection (32 more than on Sunday), including 210 patients being treated in intensive care (+4), with 118 on a ventilator (+3).

    Between 18 and 24 September, an average of 1,914 new coronavirus infections were identified every day, a 7% decrease from the previous seven days.

    Meanwhile, the average number of tests that were performed daily haven’t decreased at the same rate, as 47,784.4 tests were taken, a 1% increase since last week. The positivity rate has slowly started to drop, and now sits at 4.4%, a 0.4% decrease since last week.

    During the same period, the average number of people dying per day from the virus has increased to 7.6, a 26% increase compared to last week, when it dropped to below 6. This brings the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in Belgium to 25,568.

    Related News

     

    The virus reproduction rate has slightly risen to 0.92 after falling below 0.90 on Saturday. This figure represents the average number of people infected by each infected person, and when it is lower than 1, it means that the epidemic is slowing down.

    The incidence, which indicates the number of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, has increased slightly and now sits at 242.5 over the past 14 days.

    As of Sunday, more than 8.56 million people in Belgium have received a first dose of the vaccine, representing 86% of the adult population, and 74% of the total population.

    Meanwhile, more than 8.37 million people are fully vaccinated, accounting for 85% of the adult population in Belgium, and 73% of the total population.

    As the vaccination campaign across Belgium is coming to a halt, these figures rarely increase on a daily basis.

    The Brussels Times