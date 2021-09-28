More than 700 Covid-19 patients in hospital...

The number of people currently in hospital as a result of the coronavirus has exceeded 700, whilst the number of deaths due to Covid-19 has once again increased.

Between 21 and 27 September, on average, 50.6 patients suffering from Covid-19 were admitted to hospitals per day, a 15% decrease since the previous week, according to the latest figures from the Sciensano Public Health Institute on Tuesday morning.

However, on Monday, a total of 703 people were in hospitals due to an infection (32 more than on Sunday), including 210 patients being treated in intensive care (+4), with 118 on a ventilator (+3).

Between 18 and 24 September, an average of 1,914 new coronavirus infections were identified every day, a 7% decrease from the previous seven days.

Meanwhile, the average number of tests that were performed daily haven’t decreased at the same rate, as 47,784.4 tests were taken, a 1% increase since last week. The positivity rate has slowly started to drop, and now sits at 4.4%, a 0.4% decrease since last week.

During the same period, the average number of people dying per day from the virus has increased to 7.6, a 26% increase compared to last week, when it dropped to below 6. This brings the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in Belgium to 25,568.

The virus reproduction rate has slightly risen to 0.92 after falling below 0.90 on Saturday. This figure represents the average number of people infected by each infected person, and when it is lower than 1, it means that the epidemic is slowing down.

The incidence, which indicates the number of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, has increased slightly and now sits at 242.5 over the past 14 days.

As of Sunday, more than 8.56 million people in Belgium have received a first dose of the vaccine, representing 86% of the adult population, and 74% of the total population.

Meanwhile, more than 8.37 million people are fully vaccinated, accounting for 85% of the adult population in Belgium, and 73% of the total population.

As the vaccination campaign across Belgium is coming to a halt, these figures rarely increase on a daily basis.

The Brussels Times