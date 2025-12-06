Large-scale drug-trading organisation busted by police

Credit: Belga

Belgian authorities have dismantled a criminal organisation involved in large-scale trafficking of illegal medicines, reportedly linked to violent crimes including attempted murder and kidnapping.

The investigation began in late summer 2024 when five packages containing medicines with Pregabalin were intercepted by a courier service. These drugs did not comply with Belgian regulations, and their import by individuals is prohibited.

The packages were addressed to Brussels, and investigators quickly identified a suspect connected to the deliveries, who appeared to play a key role in international medicine trafficking. This suspect was intercepted during a traffic check along with another individual. In their vehicle, which was registered to a company based in the Liège region, investigators found prescription-only medicines.

Analysis of seized phones revealed numerous exchanges about the transfer of goods and storage locations. Messages included photos and videos of large quantities of medicines.

Further evidence detailed communications about various products, including Pregabalin, Lyrica, Tramadol, Zolpidem, and Oxycodone, as well as narcotics like hashish, cigarettes, and tobacco. Photos of firearms and references to multiple storage sites were also discovered.

In April 2025, two organisation members were intercepted in a vehicle carrying 50 kilos of Rivotril. Later, in July 2025, another member was caught with multiple drugs, including 9,000 pills containing Pregabalin and Lyrica.

The organisation reportedly leased numerous properties, warehouses, and vehicles for its operations, including cars with Swedish and Czech plates. Investigators identified possible storage sites in Liège, Machelen, Fléron, and Evere.

Authorities also suspect links between the group and other cases involving illegal medicine trade, as well as violent acts linked to internal disputes, including attempted murder and kidnapping.

On Thursday, 4 December, a major operation led to 17 searches across Belgium. Eight individuals were arrested, five of whom were referred to the prosecutor. Four were charged with participating in a criminal organisation, drug trafficking, money laundering, and firearms possession, while two were remanded in custody.

Seized items included nearly 240,000 pills, 600 grams of cannabis, 1 kilogram of ecstasy, 2.2 kilograms of hashish, four firearms with ammunition, and around €30,000 in cash.

