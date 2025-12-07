Violence against civil servants saw steep increase since 2020

Police officers are pictured during a working visit to the Shipping Police and the Antwerp Local Police, Tuesday 18 February 2025. For a first working visit outside of Brussels, Minister Quintin descends on Antwerp. First he will stop by the Shipping Police in the port area, where he will follow the activities as part of the security of the Port of Antwerp. He will then be received by the local Antwerp Police Zone. BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM

The number of reported cases of serious physical violence against police officers, healthcare workers, transport staff, and teachers in Belgium increased by 19% between 2020 and 2024, according to data obtained by union VSOA.

This violence pertains specifically to incidents resulting in work incapacity. VSOA noted that the true figures are likely higher, as not all victims file complaints and there are gaps in record-keeping procedures.

In 2020, there were 1,414 recorded cases of assault and injuries against public officials, rising to 1,688 cases in 2024 - marking a one-fifth increase. VSOA emphasised that these cases represent only those officially filed as police reports involving work incapacity.

Most reported incidents in 2023 targeted police officers, making up 52.78% of cases. This was followed by healthcare workers at 21.15%, public transport staff at 16.23%, and teachers at 9.07%. Violence against firefighters and civil protection staff accounted for less than 1%. VSOA highlighted that recording for these latter professions only began in mid-2023, though separate figures show 431 cases of violence - physical and verbal - against firefighters in 2022.

The union expressed concern that commitments made in the government’s coalition agreement under the De Wever administration to foster respect for public officials have not been fulfilled. They called for concrete measures, including strict zero-tolerance protocols for violence against public sector workers, improved support services, and prioritisation of reporting mechanisms.

The union’s president, Patrick Roijens, condemned the violence, stating: “People demand quality education, excellent healthcare, efficient public transport, and safe streets, yet violence against those tasked with delivering these services is unacceptable.”

