Inside the 'home away from home' for Brussels pets

Sweetnest is a pet hotel located in Uccle. Credit: Pauline Wery

While December fills homes with lights, festive dinners and the promise of a long-awaited break, it also brings back a familiar concern for many pet owners preparing to go on holiday: who will look after their beloved animals with the same care they receive at home?

Sweetnest, a pet hotel in Uccle, was created to offer that peace of mind.

A vision born at home

Saskia Otte built her business around a simple idea: pets deserve the same comfort, attention and emotional safety as their humans. Before launching her business, she spent years entering people’s homes as a pet-sitter.

“I noticed a real demand from owners who didn’t just want someone to feed their animals - they wanted a presence in their home when they had to be away,” she tells The Brussels Times.

Her motivation was also personal. “For my own rabbit, I had been looking for a warm, soft place where he could feel at home when I travelled. It didn’t exist in Brussels - so I decided to create it myself.”

A background in animal care

Saskia’s path made her uniquely equipped for the challenge. She studied five years of veterinary medicine, became a veterinary nurse and went on to work with animals of every kind.

“I’ve worked with local and tropical species, I’ve travelled a lot for this job, and I’ve always had animals at home. It made me understand that every animal needs personalised attention,” she says. “That’s exactly what I wanted to bring to Sweetnest.”

Calm, spacious and intimate

Since opening in June 2024, Saskia has insisted on keeping Sweetnest small and serene. The hotel welcomes only 25 animals - fifteen cats and ten rabbits.

“I didn’t want a mass boarding facility. I wanted a calm, spacious place with just a few rooms so each animal gets the attention it deserves,” she explains.

The rooms resemble small apartments rather than cages: hiding spots, cushions, toys and furniture calibrated for emotional comfort. “I wanted to reimagine pet boarding. Not cages with bars, but real private rooms like humans have in hotels, a little apartment for each animal.”

For the most anxious pets, these cosy spaces can make the difference between stress and tranquillity.

A daily routine for each animal

Sweetnest includes a gentle shared area where animals can play, rest or simply observe. “Even the shy ones participate in their own way - some don’t touch the toys, but they like to sit and watch the others. It gives them presence without pressure,” Saskia says.

Her method is simple: observe, adapt and reassure. “I try to make the animal feel at home, to respect their rhythm and habits. For stressed animals, I sometimes change their hiding spots or move them to a room without vis-à-vis.” She spends individual time with each pet, offering play, cuddles or calm companionship.

Growing the Sweetnest family

In October 2025, Saskia expanded by taking over Hôtel Carotte, a cat-only hotel that had existed for a decade, located in Linkebeek, at the outer limits of Uccle.

“It’s a 100% feline hotel, it looks like a dollhouse. Taking it over was a personal challenge, a way to expand Sweetnest and deepen my knowledge.”

A holiday lifeline for pet owners

As Christmas approaches, demand for Sweetnest increases. For many, the idea of leaving a pet in an impersonal boarding facility undermines the holiday spirit.

At the pet hotel this philosophy is summed up in the house motto: “Far from stress, close to the heart.” For Saskia, those words are more than a slogan, they are a promise to every animal and every owner who walks through the door.

“The idea isn’t that animals adapt to the hotel,” she insists. “It’s the hotel and me that adapts to them.” By creating a space where comfort, safety and emotional well-being come first, Sweetnest aims to offer pets a true home away from home, and owners the peace of mind that their companions are cared for with genuine love.

Here is a list of pet hotels in Brussels and its surroundings:

