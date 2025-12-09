Future 'Champs Élysée of Brussels' runs into road block

Three years after the permit was approved, the planned transformation of Avenue de la Toison d’Or and Boulevard to Waterloo into the 'Champs Élysées of Brussels' has still not begun due to legal issues, DH reports.

Back in 2022, the Belgian capital’s urban planners envisaged a transformation of the key shopping area known for its many luxury shops and hotels. It is seen as being of great importance for the national and international attractiveness of Brussels.

The idea was to redevelop the avenue to make it more spacious for consumers, through the redistribution of public space priority from cars to pedestrians.

Between Louise and Porte de Namur, the plans include installing separate cycle lanes, widening the pavements, planting around fifty trees, and reducing the number of traffic lanes and parking spaces.

Importantly, the above-ground parking spaces, which occupy a huge section of the avenue, would be removed – but traffic through the tunnel would remain unchanged.

The Belgian capital's authorities have touted the project as an effort to create Brussels' very own Champs-Élysées, modelled on the luxurious and iconic Parisian boulevard.

"The project will be a huge change-maker for the entire district. And what's more, we are once again converting a section of the inner ring road from an urban motorway to an urban boulevard," the former Brussels State Secretary for Urbanism, Pascal Smet, said back in 2022.

With €16 million set aside for the project, it is currently in the hands of the Federal Government via Beliris – the joint venture between the federal executive and the Brussels-Capital Region for infrastructure projects designed to boost the capital of Europe.

However, over three years later, the ambitious plans have yet to get going.

Last week, the blockage was confirmed in the Brussels Parliament, after the regional outgoing Mobility Minister Elke van den Brandt (Groen) was quizzed on the project’s status.

She confirmed the project still did not have a starting date, largely due to legal proceedings at the Belgian Council of State, which are holding up the launch of the entire project.

"The permit was issued in 2022. However, it is currently the subject of an appeal lodged with the Council of State by the managers of the three underground car parks in the area. Brussels Mobility and Beliris are awaiting the Council of State's decision. No construction schedule can be established at this stage," van den Brandt told MP Sofia Bennani (Les Engagés).

Parking problems

Beliris confirmed the delay, stating that the permit covers an area corresponding to the former petrol station, for which the Region has granted ‘Interparking’ an operating concession.

Before the works can begin, the Brussels-Capital Region needs to negotiate with the parking operator to terminate the concession in that area. "It is therefore not yet possible to specify the start date of the work, its duration or the final budget," it said in a statement.

Following the response, MP Bennani denounced the delay, saying that the transitional phase was "clearly dragging on".

"This prolonged temporary situation is having very real effects: traffic jams at all hours of the day and night, reduced mobility, environmental nuisances, loss of quality of life around the Louise roundabout," she said.

In response, van den Brandt pointed out that the temporary traffic rule changes on the Louise roundabout were soon going to be made permanent. In 2020, the roundabout was reduced from three lanes to one or two in certain places – a situation that the regional authorities want to maintain.

"This development, which currently consists mainly of road markings, will be reinforced with permanent structures. The permit for this permanent change was issued at the end of November. This is important news for road safety in this area," said the Groen party representative.

This Louise roundabout redevelopment has also been strongly criticised by French-speaking liberals, MR, who have denounced the increase in traffic in the area following the changes brought in 2020.

