Bomb threat near Grand Synagogue in Brussels, security cordon lifted

Brussels police have so far declined to comment. Credit : Screen.Brussels

On Tuesday morning, Rue de la Régence in central Brussels was closed to traffic between Sablon and Place Poelaert.

"We can confirm that a bomb alert was received shortly after 6 a.m. targeting the Grand Synagogue," authorities said. "The necessary measures have been taken, and a security perimeter has been established."

Rue de la Régence has therefore been closed in both directions. Traffic coming from Place Royale, as well as from the Louise roundabout and Place Poelaert, is being diverted, leading to significant disruption.

Contacted by Le Soir, the Chief Rabbi of Brussels, Albert Guigui, said he was aware of the operation taking place on site.

"I received a phone call from the security services this morning asking me not to go to the synagogue because of a bomb alert. The police are carrying out the necessary checks."

According to him, the signs are positive for a reopening of the place of worship later in the morning, once the necessary checks have been completed.

