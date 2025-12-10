SpaceX plans to go public in 2026

Elon Musk's aerospace company SpaceX plans to go public next year, aiming to raise $30 billion, according to Bloomberg.
The IPO is expected to value the company at $1.5 trillion (approximately €1.3 trillion).
SpaceX is targeting the second half of the year for the stock market debut, but the timeline may change depending on market conditions or other factors.
Some of the funds raised are reportedly intended to develop specialised data centres for aerospace purposes.
SpaceX plays a significant role in the US space programme and is well-known for its Starlink satellite network.
The company is projected to generate $15 billion in revenue this year, with estimates rising to $22–24 billion by 2026.