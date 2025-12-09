Brussels is home to one of the best bars in the world

Credit: Jessica Young / Guillaume Milot / Plumette

The Top 500 Bars global ranking has announced its list of the best bars in the world – and one establishment in the heart of the Belgian capital has made its way onto the list this year.

One of the best bars in the world can be found in Brussels, according to Top 500 Bars' 2025 ranking which was released last month. Nestled in the heart of the Marolles district on Rue de l'Epée, just a stone's throw away from the iconic Palais de Justice, the charming cocktail bar Plumette was ranked 468th in the world. Established in 2018, it has made a name for itself thanks to its cosy and inviting atmosphere.​

The establishment boasts a "carefully curated list of signature cocktails in addition to the classic ones, and a team of passionate mixologists", offering guests a "unique and memorable experience."

Among its signature cocktails are 'Sparkling Mermaid', with gin, pear purée, fresh verbena, lime juice and sparkling wine, 'Green Bohemian' with absinthe, lime juice, bitters, sparkling water, and syrup, and 'Love Potion', with mezcal verde, pomegranate kefir, rose syrup, lime juice, mango foam and macaron.

The bars managers described it as a "huge honour" to have made it onto the ranking this year. "A real recognition of the trust you place in us and the passion we put into every cocktail, every detail, every evening. Our mission has always been to create a warm and safe space, to arouse curiosity with new flavours, and to share joyful and memorable moments together. This distinction from Top 500 Bars means a lot to us."

Plumette is the only Belgian bar to have made it onto the list this year. In 2024, Dogma in Antwerp ranked 356th, but does not feature this time.

Who's in the top ten?

European bars predominantly featured in the top ten. The best bar in the world is Panda & Sons in the Scottish capital of Edinburgh. In second place was Paradiso in Barcelona, Spain, and completing the top three was Bar Leone in Hong Kong. The full top ten list can be found below:

1. Panda & Sons (Edinburgh, UK)

2. Paradiso (Barcelona, Spain)

3. Bar Leone (Hong Kong, China)

4. Handshake Speakeasy (Mexico City, Mexico)

5. Jigger & Pony (Singapore City, Singapore)

6. HIMKOK (Oslo, Norway)

7. Tayēr + Elementary (London, UK)

8. Alquimico (Cartagena, Colombia)

9. Moebius (Milan, Italy)

10. SIPS (Barcelona, Spain)

The Top 500 Bars rewards excellence in cocktail preparation and originality. It evaluates establishments using a methodology that combines professional opinions, customer feedback, and media presence. The 2025 edition lists 53 countries and 125 cities. Find the full list here.

