Don't meddle in European democracy, von der Leyen tells Trump

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. © FREDERICK FLORIN / AFP

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday warned US president Donald Trump not to interfere in European democracy, responding to a new American national security strategy that has sparked outrage across the continent.

"It is not on us, when it comes to elections, to decide who the leader of the country will be, but on the people of this country," von der Leyen said during an interview at the Politico 28 gala event in Brussels.

"That's the sovereignty of the voters, and this must be protected."

"Nobody else is supposed to interfere, without any question," she added, referring to the US National Security Strategy published last week.

The document claims Europe is facing "civilizational erasure" within the next 20 years, a narrative that has gained traction among far-right leaders in Europe, including Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, and has also echoed in Russia.

The strategy criticises European efforts to curb far-right movements, describing them as political censorship, and speaks of "cultivating resistance to Europe's current trajectory within European nations".

Von der Leyen said such developments underline the need for the EU's proposed Democracy Shield, which aims to strengthen the bloc's response to foreign interference online, including during elections.

She stressed that while she has always had "a very good working relationship" with US presidents, including now, Europe must focus on its own strengths rather than comparing itself to others.

"From the bottom of my heart, I’m a convinced transatlanticist," she said. "But what is so important is that we take pride in being the European Union, that we look at our strength and that we deal with the challenges that we do have."

Von der Leyen acknowledged that relations with Washington have evolved. "Of course, our relationship to the United States has changed. Why? Because we are changing," she said, calling on Europeans to "stand up for a unified Europe" and be confident in its role on the global stage.

Her remarks came days after Trump sharply criticised Europe in an interview with Politico’s Dasha Burns, calling the continent "decaying" and led by "weak" leaders. "I think they’re weak," Trump said. "Europe doesn’t know what to do."

Politico on Thursday named Trump the most powerful individual shaping European politics, placing him at the top of its annual P28 list, which ranks figures expected to wield the greatest influence over Europe’s political direction in the year ahead.

