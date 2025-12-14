Belgium will increase its allowance for disabled people

Minister for Consumer Protection, Social Fraud and Equal Opportunities Rob Beenders and Vice-prime minister and minister and minister of Public Health and Social Affairs Frank Vandenbroucke pictured during a plenary session of the chamber of the federal parliament in Brussels, Thursday 06 February 2025. Credit: Belga

The income replacement allowance (ARR) for disabled individuals living alone in Belgium will increase by 2% in 2026, announced Ministers Rob Beenders and Frank Vandenbroucke on Sunday.

This raise, which comes in addition to regular indexation, will be repeated in 2028. By then, beneficiaries will see an annual increase of about €600.

According to recent data cited by the ministers, 29.9% of disabled people in Belgium are at risk of poverty or social exclusion, significantly higher than the nationwide figure of 18.2%. Among those living alone and receiving the ARR, the risk of poverty is nearly 80%.

As of August 2025, 70,351 individuals living alone were receiving the ARR. For many, it is their sole source of income to cover fixed costs, healthcare, and basic living expenses.

Minister Rob Beenders stressed the seriousness of the issue, stating that disabled individuals face a disproportionately high risk of poverty. “With these increases, we aim to strengthen their income and dignity,” he said.

