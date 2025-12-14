Cargo plane dumps kerosene over several communes around Liège Airport

Sunday 14 December 2025
By The Brussels Times Newsroom
A cargo plane released kerosene over several municipalities near Liège Airport before landing safely on Sunday morning, local authorities confirmed.

The aircraft, a Boeing 747 operated by Challenge Airlines, took off from Liège Airport shortly before 10:30 heading to New York. Shortly after takeoff, the pilot detected an issue with the landing gear.

As a result, the kerosene was discharged over several towns in the Liège region. This process, known as fuel dumping, is a safety procedure used in emergencies to reduce the aircraft’s weight for a safe landing, explained Christian Delcourt, spokesperson for Liège Airport. The kerosene vapours largely dissipate during flight.

The plane circled above communities including Grâce-Hollogne, Awans, Crisnée, Remicourt, Donceel, Fexhe-le-Haut-Clocher, Verlaine, and St-Georges-sur-Meuse before touching down without incident at 11:45.

In Crisnée, local authorities announced they would investigate the matter further. Mayor Philippe Goffin stated on Sunday afternoon that they intended to request a precise flight plan from Liège Airport on Monday to identify the affected municipalities and, if necessary, carry out pollution analysis.

