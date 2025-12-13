Belgium to expand drone jamming use beyond police and military

This photograph shows a sign reading "No drone zone" at Brussels Airport in Zaventem on November 5, 2025. Flights were suspended in the evening of November 4, 2025. Credit: AFP

Amid a surge in suspicious drone flights over Belgian infrastructure, a public consultation on stricter regulation of anti-drone jamming systems will begin next week, announced Telecommunications Minister Vanessa Matz on Saturday.

Drone overflights increased significantly in November, targeting military bases and several airports across Belgium. In response, a National Security Council meeting was held on 6 November, followed by the Council of Ministers tasking Minister Matz with drafting a law to permit critical infrastructure operators under strict conditions to use jamming technology to neutralise potentially malicious drones.

Currently, only entities such as the police, defence forces, intelligence and security services, NATO, and SHAPE (NATO’s headquarters near Mons) are allowed to deploy anti-drone jamming systems. The proposed legislation aims to expand this authorisation to critical infrastructure operators, nuclear facilities, prisons, EU institutions, and Seveso sites—industrial facilities dealing with dangerous substances—subject to prior notification to Belgium’s telecommunications regulator, the IBPT.

However, jamming technology can interfere with emergency communications, medical equipment, and aviation navigation, making its use generally unsuitable in civilian areas, the minister cautioned. The exceptions would only apply in emergencies and under stringent controls, guaranteeing minimal disruption and maximum security.

Launching the public consultation is the first step in the process. Minister Matz emphasised the goal of the initiative: enabling the neutralisation of genuine threats when necessary, ensuring societal benefits outweigh potential risks.

Related News